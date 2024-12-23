Federal Government Declares Public Holidays for Christmas & New Year Celebrations

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and the New Year celebrations. In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, it was confirmed that Wednesday, December 25; Thursday, December 26; and Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be observed as official holidays.

Olubunmi, in his message, extended warm greetings to Nigerians and encouraged them to embrace the values of love, peace, and unity that the festive season embodies. He called on citizens to use this period for reflection on these core values and to demonstrate kindness towards one another.

“The Christmas season is a good moment for both spiritual reflection and national renewal. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, let us demonstrate kindness and extend goodwill to one another, irrespective of our differences,” Olubunmi said.

The Minister highlighted the significance of this time as an opportunity to strengthen familial and community ties, fostering harmony that can contribute to the country’s broader development. He emphasised that building these connections plays a vital role in uniting the nation and furthering its progress.

Reassuring the public of the government’s commitment, Olubunmi reiterated, “The Federal Government is committed to ensuring peace, security, and prosperity across the nation.”