5 Key Takeaways from Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s First Media Chat: Fuel Subsidy, Tax Reforms & More

Yesterday, December 23rd, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his first Presidential Media Chat in Lagos, addressing pressing issues in the country. The interview, which aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), covered topics ranging from security and tax reforms to the removal of fuel subsidies and recent stampede incidents.

In the session, the president also responded to critiques of his cabinet size, shared his thoughts on the nation’s economic direction, and urged Nigerians to trust his administration. Below are five key takeaways from the president’s remarks:

On Budget Deficit and Infrastructure

Acknowledging the country’s infrastructure challenges, he stated,

“Yes, we have headed the wrong road in the past. I don’t want to look at that. I want to think about prosperity for our country. I want to think about tomorrow, today.

“We have a serious infrastructure deficit. If you don’t put money on a long-term matching project, a long-term business, you don’t have the short-term to manage a long-term business. It’s not smart. That’s wrong.”

On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood firm on his decision to remove fuel subsidies, a move that has sparked debates nationwide. He noted:

“I don’t have any regrets removing fuel subsidy. We can’t be subsidising the entire West Africa sub-region. Either we slice it in half or in bits, we still have to completely remove it.”

On Tax Reforms

Despite opposition to his administration’s tax reform policies, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was clear about their necessity:

“Tax reform is here to stay. We cannot continue to do what we were doing yesterday in today’s economy. The essence of the tax reform bills is to eliminate the influence of colonial rule on Nigeria’s economy.”

On Recent Stampede Incidents

Addressing the tragic stampede incidents tied to charitable giveaways, the president expressed condolences to affected families. He said:

“Condolences to those who lost a family member, but it is good to give. I have been giving out foodstuff, commodities, etc., in Bourdillon. If you know you don’t have enough to give, don’t attempt or publicise it.”

On Reforms and the Future of Nigeria

The president reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing reforms, urging Nigerians to see the bigger picture of long-term growth and prosperity:

“We want this country to grow; there is no other way out of it unless we invest in today’s prosperity and opportunity.”

The president also addressed criticisms of his administration’s “bloated” cabinet, defending the decision to maintain its current size. “I am not ready to shrink the size of my cabinet,” he stated, adding that efficiency has guided his ministerial appointments.

Watch the full interview below