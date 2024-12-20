Connect with us

News

Ibadan Funfair Incident: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Offers Condolences & Calls for Investigation

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

M.A.C Cosmetics Supports The Nigerian Fashion Industry

Events News Promotions

AOT Lagos 6.0: Experts Lead Africa’s Path to a Digital Future with Artificial Intelligence

Beauty BN TV Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr & Mo Abudu Reunite, Redefining Sisterhood & Ageless Glamour | WATCH

Events News Promotions Style

Gosh Wardrobe: Crafting Bespoke Fashion for the Bold, Sophisticated Woman of Today

Career Events Inspired News Promotions

25 Years of Impact: Stephanie Busari Launches Global Storytelling Academy to Elevate African Narratives

Music News Scoop Style

SPOTTED: Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy 'Arm in Arm' Enjoying Lagos Nightlife Together

News Scoop

2024 CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie & the Super Falcons Make Nigeria Proud

News Scoop Sweet Spot

"When the Stars Align, They Spell Ademola Lookman": 2024 CAF Player of the Year

News

Federal Government to Rename University of Abuja in Honour of Yakubu Gowon

News

Ibadan Funfair Incident: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Offers Condolences & Calls for Investigation

Avatar photo

Published

55 mins ago

 on

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his sadness over the heartbreaking incident at the Children’s FunFair in Ibadan, which claimed the lives of several children and left many others injured.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the families mourning their loved ones. He also offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and stength for those affected. 

The President extends his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the grieving families who have lost their beloved children.

In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event.

President Tinubu has urgently directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy thoroughly. He emphasises that is it imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to this painful incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable processs. 

Additionally, the president called on the Oyo State Government to enforce comprehensive safety measures to prevent future similar occurrences. This includes strict adherence to safety regulations, regular inspections of public event venues, and a review of safety protocols for public gatherings.

He also urged event organisers to prioritise safety, especially for children, by employing professional security and implementing proper safety protocols.

“Our children’s safety and well-being remain paramount. No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives,” the president stated.

Read the full presss release below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php