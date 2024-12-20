Ibadan Funfair Incident: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Offers Condolences & Calls for Investigation

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his sadness over the heartbreaking incident at the Children’s FunFair in Ibadan, which claimed the lives of several children and left many others injured.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the families mourning their loved ones. He also offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and stength for those affected.

The President extends his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the grieving families who have lost their beloved children. In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event.

President Tinubu has urgently directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy thoroughly. He emphasises that is it imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to this painful incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable processs.

Additionally, the president called on the Oyo State Government to enforce comprehensive safety measures to prevent future similar occurrences. This includes strict adherence to safety regulations, regular inspections of public event venues, and a review of safety protocols for public gatherings.

He also urged event organisers to prioritise safety, especially for children, by employing professional security and implementing proper safety protocols.

“Our children’s safety and well-being remain paramount. No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives,” the president stated.

