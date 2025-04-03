BYD Electric Vehicles Now Available in Nigeria Through LOXEA

LOXEA Nigeria, a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility, proudly announces the introduction of BYD (Build Your Dreams) electric vehicles to the Nigerian market. This happened over the weekend in a fine, glamorous evening under the stars at Alliance Francaise Ikoyi! By offering BYD vehicles – BYD Atto 3 and BYD Dolphin, LOXEA becomes the pioneer in bringing a renowned Electric Vehicle (EV) brand to Nigeria.

LOXEA is a leading player in innovative mobility solutions in Africa, offering clients a range of 100% electric vehicles from BYD. As a pioneer in the deployment of electric vehicle solutions across the continent, LOXEA is bringing to Nigeria a comprehensive suite of services associated with electric vehicles. This includes the installation of electric charging stations, vehicle maintenance, repair services, and the provision of spare parts. The cars were presented by 234 Drive, showcasing innovation at its height.

During the launch event, LOXEA collaborated with Pith Africa, an art outfit that creates experiences and imagery inspired by Africa’s evolving identity. The collaboration focused on creating a compelling story titled “It All Starts with a Naija Dream” to announce the arrival of BYD in Nigeria. Pith Africa also designed a stunning cover for the BYD Atto 3, which was prominently displayed during the launch, further emphasizing the fusion of art, energy, innovation, and sustainability.

In addition to providing an inaugural charging station at the upcoming LOXEA Victoria Island showroom, the company is also offering an adaptable solution that allows customers to charge their EVs conveniently at home. For more information, visit our website: https://www.byd-nigeria.com/.

Managing Director of LOXEA Nigeria, Mehdi Slimani, stated, “We are proud to distribute this type of electric vehicle and all its associated services. Our upcoming showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos will be a place dedicated to the discovery of BYD vehicles, combining modernity, comfort, and economy of use. It is very important for CFAO Mobility in Nigeria to participate in this way in the country’s energy transition and support our customers who wish to make the switch to electric.”

BYD is a high-tech multinational company and the world leader in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. As a Fortune Global 500 enterprise, BYD relentlessly innovates to create a sustainable future. In November 2024, BYD became the first company in the world to achieve the milestone with the roll-off of its 10-millionth NEV. BYD achieved 4.27 million new energy vehicle sales in 2024, claiming the global sales champion for the third consecutive year.

Marc Hirschfeld, CEO of CFAO Mobility, emphasized the importance of this launch for both the company and the country, saying, “BYD is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles, with a level of innovation know-how that now matches the expectations of our markets in Africa. A whole new ecosystem has to be designed around mobility in African cities. This applies not only to individual and corporate customers, but also to stakeholders including urban public transport networks and government agencies.”

LOXEA is a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility, specializing in providing innovative mobility solutions across Africa. With a commitment to sustainability and excellence, LOXEA delivers high-quality mobility services, from electric vehicle leasing to fleet management and infrastructure support.

https://nigeria.loxea.com/en/

Renewing the African vehicle fleet with safer and cleaner mobility solutions. Comprising the most extensive vehicle retail network in Africa, we provide all mobility-related sectors with a multi-brand offer, partnering with global automotive manufacturers for new and used vehicle sales, short- and long-term rentals, fleet management, maintenance, etc.

Our offering covers the complete automotive sector, including two-wheeled vehicles, marine engines, coaches, lorries, handling equipment, tires, and spare parts. Our production and assembly sites in Africa exemplify our commitment to actively supporting industrialization in the region and creating an affordable offer.

With Africa, for Africa.

http://www.cfaogroup.com/

