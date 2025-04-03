Connect with us

Konga 103.7FM’s MORNING INSPIRATION Tranforms Early-Morning Routines

Unstoppable Women of 2025: Breaking Barriers, Making History

Chandler Moore Live: A Worship Experience Beyond the Stage at House on the Rock

Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdul Samad Rabiu & Mike Adenuga Drive Africa’s Wealth Past $100 Billion

Chess in Slums Kids Win Multiple Awards at Chess Tournament in the U.S

“I Feel Honoured”: BamBam on the Success of 'Love in Every Word' | #BNMeetTheStar

How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

Aṣa Selected for Prestigious 2025 Yale World Fellows Programme

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

D’Tigress Coach Rena Wakama Appointed as Chicago Sky Assistant Coach

From the moment it first graced the airwaves, MORNING INSPIRATION, Konga 103.7FM’s premier faith-based program, has resonated deeply with its audience, building a steadfast and dedicated following.

It has established itself as an indispensable part of the daily routine, providing listeners with a spiritually enriching and uplifting experience that sets a positive tone for their day.

Airing weekdays from 5 AM to 7 AM, the program delivers an enriching mix of gospel music, faith-driven discussions, and testimonies designed to inspire and encourage. It also features profiles of pastors, gospel artists, and spiritual leaders, designed to energize you for the day ahead.

Commenting, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head, KongaTV & FM says, “we are truly humbled by the rousing feedback from our esteemed listeners”.

MORNING INSPIRATION was created to uplift, inspire, and provide a spiritually enriching start to the day. The overwhelming response affirms that we are fulfilling that purpose. Konga 103.7FM remains committed to delivering content that speaks to the heart and soul of our audience.

The station remains dedicated to creating programs that resonate with its audience, ensuring that radio remains not just a source of information but a medium for transformation.

