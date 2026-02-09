Connect with us

Get Ready to Swoon: 'YOUR LOVE' by Uzor & BamBam, Official Soundtrack of 'WITHOUT YOU,' Is Out Now

Scarlet Gomez’s Quiet Takeover: The Nollywood Star Who Just Redefined “Box Office” and What She’s Doing Next

Who’s That Girl? Eve Brings the Spirit Tunnel to Life at The Jennifer Hudson Show

Who Is Martins Isoken Imhangbe? The British-Nigerian Actor in Bridgerton

Our Beat, Our Gold. Still: Goldberg Honours the Spirit of Nigerian Football Fans with Tribute Film

“Mothers of Chibok” to Hit Cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana With Joke Silva as Executive Producer

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

Inside Mintslate Media’s Debut Films, Where Performances Feel Lived In, Not Performed

Pull Up a Chair! Seun Kuti Gets Unfiltered on the "Dear Ife" Season Premiere

6 Tessa Thompson Films You Need to Stream Right Now!

Published

52 minutes ago

 on

Uzor Arukwe and BamBam are back on our screens with a brand-new movie and original soundtrack titled Your Love.

This emotional love story follows two people trying to find their way after love, loss, and heartbreak. It shows how love can change, fade, and still find new meaning, especially when life feels quiet and memories refuse to fade away.

Without You brings warmth, music, and emotion. It’s a story that reminds us how love and forgiveness often come when we least expect them. Alongside Uzor and BamBam, the movie also stars Modola, Alex Cross, and others. A strong cast that brings real emotion and connection to every scene.

The soundtrack, titled Your Love, is performed by Uzor and BamBam. It’s a heartfelt song about missing someone deeply and learning to live again. Without You, the movie, will premiere February 13, 2026, on IBAKATV’s YouTube channel.

The soundtrack is now streaming on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more. This love season, get ready for a story about love, loss, and finding peace.

Listen here

 

