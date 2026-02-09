Get Ready to Swoon: ‘YOUR LOVE’ by Uzor & BamBam, Official Soundtrack of ‘WITHOUT YOU,’ Is Out Now

Uzor Arukwe and BamBam are back on our screens with a brand-new movie and original soundtrack titled Your Love.

This emotional love story follows two people trying to find their way after love, loss, and heartbreak. It shows how love can change, fade, and still find new meaning, especially when life feels quiet and memories refuse to fade away.

Without You brings warmth, music, and emotion. It’s a story that reminds us how love and forgiveness often come when we least expect them. Alongside Uzor and BamBam, the movie also stars Modola, Alex Cross, and others. A strong cast that brings real emotion and connection to every scene.

The soundtrack, titled Your Love, is performed by Uzor and BamBam. It’s a heartfelt song about missing someone deeply and learning to live again. Without You, the movie, will premiere February 13, 2026, on IBAKATV’s YouTube channel.

The soundtrack is now streaming on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more. This love season, get ready for a story about love, loss, and finding peace.

