Ebuka Obi Uchendu’s Chidi Mokeme-Inspired Look Is the Style Highlight of BBNaija’s Eviction Night

All the Beautiful Moments From Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Baby Shower | It’s a Boy!

Japan Designates Kisarazu as Official Hometown for Nigerians to Deepen Cultural & Economic Ties

Gbemi & Toolz Kick Off of "OffAir" with the Big Question: Is Nigerian Fashion Too Expensive?

Teniola Aladese Turned a Pinstripe Set into High Fashion with This Garage Photoshoot

Keke Palmer Is in Her Ginger Era & We’re Loving Every Hairstyle

Nosa Rex & Deborah’s Anniversary Look Is the High-Fashion Ode to Edo Royalty

This Throwback Photo of Tiwa Savage & Toke Makinwa Is a Beautiful Full-Circle Baby Bump Moment

From Josh Oyinsan to Ella Thomas: Meet the Nigerians Who’ve Rocked Love Island UK

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

Ebuka Obi Uchendu’s Chidi Mokeme-inspired look is the BBNaija style highlight we can’t stop talking about. #BNxBBNaija10
Published

18 minutes ago

 on

Attention, BBNaija fans — another thrilling Sunday eviction show is here. The week may have been filled with tasks, games that crowned a new Head of House, and the usual Saturday night groove with DJs keeping the housemates on their feet, but nothing quite matches the suspense of Sunday evenings. And guiding us through it all is the unflappable Ebuka ObiUchendu.

But before the evictions and goodbyes, there’s always one tradition: feasting our eyes on what Ebuka wears to the live show. True to form, he stepped out in a look that told a story of its own.

This Sunday, Ebuka’s outfit paid homage to Nollywood icon Chidi Mokeme, famously dubbed GQ for his impeccable style. The look carried a relaxed, contemporary edge: a teal corduroy blazer worn open over a simple black t-shirt and trousers. He finished it with black sunglasses, a chain necklace, and a crossbody strap detail.

The choice of teal against black gave the outfit a striking balance, while the corduroy fabric introduced texture and a nod to retro style. The entire effect was understated but sharp, a perfect modern salute to a man whose fashion influence shaped an era.

“Inspired by Nollywood’s original fashion boy, Chidi Mokeme; so stylish he was nicknamed GQ,” Ebuka wrote on Instagram. “Almost three decades long actor, TV host and recent comeback king after a career-threatening battle with Bell’s palsy. Teacher.”

Evictions may come and go, but Ebuka’s fashion storytelling remains one of Big Brother Naija’s most consistent highlights, and this week, he delivered with a look that was as thoughtful as it was stylish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

