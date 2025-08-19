Stylish Baby Bumps Everywhere! Anita Asuoha, Toke Makinwa & Priscilla Ojo Glow with Joy

If this year had a theme, it would be baby announcements. Everywhere you scroll, there’s a pregnancy reveal that feels less like news and more like an event. Perhaps we might call it the year of expectancy, when joy arrived dressed in tenderness and baby bumps.

First up, June gave us Anita Asuoha’s Father’s Day surprise. She dropped the sweetest family video that casually revealed a little one is on the way. Cue: hearts melting everywhere.

July didn’t slow down either. Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, who were still giving us wedding inspo with their dreamy Tanzanian celebration, followed it up with an even bigger announcement: they’re expecting! Talk about the best sequel ever.

Then August happened, and Toke Makinwa basically broke the internet. In a lush garden, draped in florals and bold yellow, she announced her pregnancy with a video that looked like it could have doubled as a fashion campaign. The internet responded exactly as expected: with an outpouring of love and happy tears.

What’s extra special is how these women have turned their journeys into gorgeous moments worth celebrating. Stylish, heartfelt, and unforgettable, they’ve reminded us that motherhood can be just as fabulous as it is emotional.

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

Toke Makinwa

Priscilla Ojo

