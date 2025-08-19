Connect with us

Stylish Baby Bumps Everywhere! Anita Asuoha, Toke Makinwa & Priscilla Ojo Glow with Joy

Simone Ashley’s NFL Debut with Ciara Has the Internet Talking

These Gorgeous Maternity Photos of Real Warri Pikin and Her Family Will Melt Your Heart

#BNMeetTheStar: Michael Ejoor Talks His Nollywood Journey & Becoming Inspector Onome in "To Kill A Monkey"

Zita Takes the Crown as Head of House in Week 4 of Big Brother Naija 10/10

Big Brother Naija 10 Week 3 Was a Rollercoaster of Fights, Fun & Unlikely Alliances

Big Brother Naija 10/10 Just Said Goodbye to Otega & Kayikunmi

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Pays Tribute to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in His Big Brother Naija Eviction Sunday Look

Meet Joy Sunday: Nigerian-American Actress Owning Her Role as Bianca Barclay in Netflix’s "Wednesday"

You’ve Got to See Toke Makinwa Rocking Her Baby Bump in Turquoise

Stylish Baby Bumps Everywhere! Anita Asuoha, Toke Makinwa & Priscilla Ojo Glow with Joy

From Anita Asuoha’s Father’s Day surprise to Toke Makinwa’s fashion-inspired garden reveal, plus Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s exciting baby news, these stylish bumps are so beautiful.
3 hours ago

If this year had a theme, it would be baby announcements. Everywhere you scroll, there’s a pregnancy reveal that feels less like news and more like an event. Perhaps we might call it the year of expectancy, when joy arrived dressed in tenderness and baby bumps.

First up, June gave us Anita Asuoha’s Father’s Day surprise. She dropped the sweetest family video that casually revealed a little one is on the way. Cue: hearts melting everywhere.

July didn’t slow down either. Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, who were still giving us wedding inspo with their dreamy Tanzanian celebration, followed it up with an even bigger announcement: they’re expecting! Talk about the best sequel ever.

Then August happened, and Toke Makinwa basically broke the internet. In a lush garden, draped in florals and bold yellow, she announced her pregnancy with a video that looked like it could have doubled as a fashion campaign. The internet responded exactly as expected: with an outpouring of love and happy tears.

What’s extra special is how these women have turned their journeys into gorgeous moments worth celebrating. Stylish, heartfelt, and unforgettable,  they’ve reminded us that motherhood can be just as fabulous as it is emotional.

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Priscilla Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

