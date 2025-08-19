Simone Ashley’s NFL Debut with Ciara Has the Internet Talking

If there’s one friendship we didn’t see coming but are absolutely loving, it’s Simone Ashley and Ciara. The Bridgerton star just ticked off a major American rite of passage, attending her very first American football game, and who better to guide her than Grammy-winning singer and certified cool mum-of-three, Ciara?

Simone shared snaps from the game on Instagram, captioning: “First time at an American football game!! Good vibes… all the questions. Thank you for bringing me along C.”

Fans, of course, had a field day in the comments. With Ciara married to quarterback Russell Wilson, many are convinced she’s about to play matchmaker for her Devil Wears Prada 2 co-star. “Ciara just announced her Diamond of the Season. She’ll be engaged by the playoffs,” one joked, while another wrote, “Okay so who are Ciara and Russ gonna set Simone up with?!?” Others went full Bridgerton mode, dubbing Ciara “Lady Danbury” for her matchmaking skills.

This isn’t too far-fetched either. Ciara recently revealed she and Russell were behind the blossoming romance between Normani and football player DK Metcalf, proudly owning their new title as Hollywood’s ultimate matchmakers. And with Simone being effortlessly radiant and Ciara already playing fairy godmother, who knows? We might just be watching the beginnings of another love story.

And it turns out, the matchmaking rumours aren’t just jokes. Ciara and Russell have quietly built a reputation for playing Cupid. Russell recently revealed on his IG stories that he and Ciara had a hand in planning the engagement of Grammy winner Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell, who made headlines in July with their sweet proposal reveal. Add that to the fact that the couple also helped set up Normani and football player DK Metcalf, and it’s clear they’re fast becoming Hollywood’s ultimate matchmakers.

With Simone being effortlessly radiant and Ciara already playing fairy godmother, who knows? We might just be watching the beginnings of another love story.