It’s Official! Yemi Alade Launches Yem Beauty With Debut Lipstick “Nairobi”

Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Bump Glow Is Serving Looks from Head to Neon Nails

Shine Rosman Glows Like Golden Hour in Fiery Orange & Sculptural Gele

This Monochrome Shot of Tolani Otedola Is What Serenity Looks Like

Olivia Yacé Will Represent Côte d’Ivoire at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

These Post-Birthday Photos of Chlöe Bailey Are Giving Major Fashion Inspiration

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

That Bone Structure? Rita Dominic at 50 Is Giving Legacy Beauty

Celebrating 50 Years of La Roche-Posay: Inside The Skincare Experience at Ikeja City Mall

Yemi Alade, one of Africa’s biggest music stars, expands into beauty with Yem Beauty’s first release, a lipstick named “Nairobi.”
Photo Credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram

When Yemi Alade said her world was round, she wasn’t just being poetic. She was hinting at something bigger. After four years of planning, second-guessing, and finally pulling it off, the Afrobeats queen is officially a beauty founder. Enter Yem Beauty, her new makeup brand — and its first drop, a lipstick and lip pencil called Nairobi.

Nairobi isn’t your average red. Yemi calls it her “first baby,” a bold shade that she describes as “a fiery and cool burst in a bottle.” Translation: it’s the red you swipe on when you want people to know you mean business.

And because this is Yemi, the launch wasn’t complete without drama. She gave us a crimson-saturated shoot to match: one shot shows her perched like royalty, hair twisted into a crown, dripping in statement jewellery, lips painted in Nairobi. In another, she’s wearing a gown that could double as stage armour with sequins, beads, and a cape trailing behind her.

See more below

