It’s Official! Yemi Alade Launches Yem Beauty With Debut Lipstick “Nairobi”

When Yemi Alade said her world was round, she wasn’t just being poetic. She was hinting at something bigger. After four years of planning, second-guessing, and finally pulling it off, the Afrobeats queen is officially a beauty founder. Enter Yem Beauty, her new makeup brand — and its first drop, a lipstick and lip pencil called Nairobi.

Nairobi isn’t your average red. Yemi calls it her “first baby,” a bold shade that she describes as “a fiery and cool burst in a bottle.” Translation: it’s the red you swipe on when you want people to know you mean business.

And because this is Yemi, the launch wasn’t complete without drama. She gave us a crimson-saturated shoot to match: one shot shows her perched like royalty, hair twisted into a crown, dripping in statement jewellery, lips painted in Nairobi. In another, she’s wearing a gown that could double as stage armour with sequins, beads, and a cape trailing behind her.

