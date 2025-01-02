Connect with us

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Reintroduces History as a Subject in Schools

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated the reintroduction of Nigerian History as a subject in basic education.

History was removed from Nigeria’s education curriculum during the 2009/2010 academic session under the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Speaking on Channels Television’s End-of-Year Special Review Show, the Minister emphasised the importance of this directive. He said:

What has been missing in the past is Nigerian history. We now have people who are 30 years old, totally disconnected from our history. It doesn’t happen in any part of the world.

The reintroduction of Nigerian History into the curriculum will take effect this year. Students in primary schools, junior secondary schools, and senior secondary schools will study the subject as part of their course load.

