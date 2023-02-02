Become #TheExtraordinaryMe and Win a Phantom X2 in the Latest Social Media Challenge by Tecno Phantom X2 Series

Connect with us

Promotions

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The things that make us extraordinary are quite different, which is why we are beautifully unique. However, only a few are seen as who they are. This is because they have not given room for the extraordinary to be expressed through them, or they are waiting for the platform with which to express their ordinary self. 

If you are reading this, there is a great platform to showcase your extraordinary self. Guess the best part? You could be rewarded with the new PHANTOM X2 for doing so.

The PHANTOM X2 smartphone launched on January 20th in Lagos with the theme “Beyond the extraordinary” With the Launch of this device, TECNO has announced TheXtraOrdinaryMe Challenge to reward innovative Nigerians. 

Innovators now have the opportunity to showcase their extraordinary skills to the world. In the #TheXtraOrdinaryMe challenge, lucky winners would get the new PHANTOM X2 device for being extraordinary. 

How to participate in the challenge?

  • Submit your entry on the PHANTOM Xtra-ordinary page via the link in our bio.
    – Sign up to create your PHANTOM X2 Magazine Cover with your image using any of the templates and add your name
    – Download the created magazine cover and post it on social media using this format
  • “My TECNO PHANTOM X2 Magazine Cover entry” and a caption telling us in a few words what makes you Xtra-Ordinary using hashtags #TheXtraOrdinaryMe #PHANTOMX2Series
  • Ensure you are following all our social media pages to qualify.

The challenge is currently ongoing and ends on February 25th. So start taking those snaps, uploading, and sharing your extraordinary stories.  Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay informed on the #TheXtraOrdinaryMe challenge.

