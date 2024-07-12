Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV

Ayoola Ayolola Joins Cast of Haitian Political Thriller "Killing of a Nation"

Movies Promotions

Seyi Akinlade and Josef Adamu to Debut Their Uplifting Film ‘Kimono Kid’ at TIFF Lightbox

Movies Nollywood

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segun Arinze, Richard Mofe-Damijo & Mercy Aigbe Star in New Film "Force Empire"

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

House of the Dragons S2: Here’s All That’s Known So Far

Movies Movies & TV

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie & Kalu Ikeagwu Star in Family Drama "Something About the Briggs"

Events Movies Promotions

Infinix and IMAX Team up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Movies Promotions

Discover the New Series; Just Us Girls | The True Definition of Girl Power

Movies

Ayoola Ayolola Joins Cast of Haitian Political Thriller “Killing of a Nation”

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Ayoola Ayolola is set to star in the upcoming political thriller “Killing of a Nation.” The film, directed by Carlos Bolado with a screenplay by Jimena Gallardo, explores the turmoil of political unrest and crime in Haiti. Filming recently wrapped in Panama, with Olag Segura and Harold Sánchez serving as co-producers.

Ayolola joins a star-studded cast that includes Aml Ameen (Rustin), Jimmy JeanLouis (Heroes), Aïssa Maïga (Russian Dolls), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Ayoola Ayolola, Jairo Ordoñez (Sound of Freedom), Grainger Hines (Dr. Death) and Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things).

Recently, Ayoola starred in the American Christian series “The Chosen,” where he played the friend of the blind man healed by Jesus. He has a diverse filmography, featuring appearances in popular series like “Skinny Girl in Transit” and “The Men’s Club.”

See him on set with Amaury Nolasco:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AYOOLA AYOLOLA (@ayo_olla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Morales (@wilsonmoralesfilm)

Watch him in the “Chosen” below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AYOOLA AYOLOLA (@ayo_olla)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Respect, Malice & Other Stories

This Thing About Gossiping in Your Local Dialect

MKO Started His Journey in Lagos, Now He’s a Dubai Art Curator – Read About His Work & Life in Dubai

BN Book Review: Wellness Champions by Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo and Sons | Review by Tosin Sanni
css.php