Ayoola Ayolola Joins Cast of Haitian Political Thriller “Killing of a Nation”

Ayoola Ayolola is set to star in the upcoming political thriller “Killing of a Nation.” The film, directed by Carlos Bolado with a screenplay by Jimena Gallardo, explores the turmoil of political unrest and crime in Haiti. Filming recently wrapped in Panama, with Olag Segura and Harold Sánchez serving as co-producers.

Ayolola joins a star-studded cast that includes Aml Ameen (Rustin), Jimmy Jean–Louis (Heroes), Aïssa Maïga (Russian Dolls), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Ayoola Ayolola, Jairo Ordoñez (Sound of Freedom), Grainger Hines (Dr. Death) and Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things).

Recently, Ayoola starred in the American Christian series “The Chosen,” where he played the friend of the blind man healed by Jesus. He has a diverse filmography, featuring appearances in popular series like “Skinny Girl in Transit” and “The Men’s Club.”

See him on set with Amaury Nolasco:

Watch him in the “Chosen” below: