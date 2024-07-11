Celebrating 82 Years: The Man, The Voice, The Legend – A Look at Olu Jacobs’ Illustrious Career

His voice captivates you: a deep baritone, rich with experience and wisdom, instantly recognisable. It’s not just the voice; it’s also how he delivers his lines and embodies his characters that makes him so beloved and respected.

Olu Jacobs is a veteran Nigerian actor, a household name for generations who grew up watching movies on VHS and cassettes, or attending stage productions.

Born Oludotun Bayewu Jacobs (though known to all as Olu Jacobs), his passion for acting ignited after attending one of Herbert Ogunde’s annual concert parties in Kano. Though his parents hailed from Egba Alake in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Olu grew up in Kano where he received his early education. He later travelled to England to hone his craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Today, on his 82nd birthday, we celebrate his incredible career, which all began in the 1970s with appearances in British television series and international films like “The Goodies” (1971), “Till Death Us Do Part” (1974), “Barlow” (1975) “The Tomorrow People” (1978) and “The Dogs of War” (1980).

See him in “Dogs of War”

As Colonel Nsogbu in Bill Norton’s “Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend”

Watch him play the role of a TV repairman in the British sitcom “The Goodies”

In “Pirates”

Upon returning to Nigeria, Olu became a Nollywood mainstay, starring in over 120 films. Some of his notable credits include “Twins of The Rain Forest” (1999), “Dancing Heart” (2006), “The Return of Ogidi” (2008), “Dry” (2014), “Oloibiri” (2015) and “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” (2017). He has also graced the stage in plays and musicals.

In the musical “Holy Child” with Ajoke Silva:

Olu Jacobs is married to fellow actor, Ajoke Silva. In 2007, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in “Dancing Heart.” His immense contributions to Nigerian cinema were recognised with the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (OON) honour in 2011. He has also received numerous industry accolades, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November 2021 and the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Watch him receive his merit award:

Happy 82nd birthday to Olu Jacobs. Watch how his wife, Ajoke Silva, celebrates Olu on this special day.