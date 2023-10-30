Hilda Baci Shares Her Journey from TV Presenter to Breaking a World Record on “Tea With Tay”



In this episode of “Tea With Tay,” renowned chef and Guinness World Records holder for the longest cooking marathon Hilda Baci talks about her upbringing as the second child of seven children raised primarily by her mother in Abuja, her estranged relationship with her father, her mom’s love, her brief stint in the showbiz world working as a TV presenter for two years, how she started cooking, juggling her TV work with her cooking gig, and lots more.

Watch: