Hilda Baci Shares Her Journey from TV Presenter to Breaking a World Record on "Tea With Tay"

Qing Madi Unveils Exclusive Lyric Breakdown for Hit Song “Ole” with BNXN

Segilola Ogidan and Michael Ejoor Join Soliat Bada in New Episode of "Off the Menu"

Sisi Yemmie's Perfect Nigerian Sausage Roll Recipe is a Must-try

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” on BN TV

See How Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Made His Viral Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023

"Shade Corner" is Back on Accelerate TV with Brand New Hosts | Watch Episode 1

Listen to Omah Lay Candidly Share His Story in New Interview with Wunmi Bello

4 Things You Should Know About “University of Cruise” starring Mercy Johnson Okojie, Amanda Dara & Esther Agunbiade

Nigerian Feature Films Selected for Screening at AFRIFF 2023

Hilda Baci Shares Her Journey from TV Presenter to Breaking a World Record on "Tea With Tay"

In this episode of “Tea With Tay,” renowned chef and Guinness World Records holder for the longest cooking marathon Hilda Baci talks about her upbringing as the second child of seven children raised primarily by her mother in Abuja, her estranged relationship with her father, her mom’s love, her brief stint in the showbiz world working as a TV presenter for two years, how she started cooking, juggling her TV work with her cooking gig, and lots more.

