See How Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Made His Viral Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023

The Executive Governor of Lagos State — Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made his runway debut at The 2023 Lagos Fashion Week, closing the Nigerian culturally attuned menswear label — Emmy Kasbit‘s show in grand style.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen in an elegant light blue blazer, layered with a simple navy black T-shirt paired with darker blue trousers. Pulling of confident gait in typical “man of the people” style, with a numerous crew accompanying him as he made his way onto and off the most sensational runway of the season, he served a lovely fashion moment no one would be forgetting soon.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Governor Sanwo-Olu also restated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the creative industry and even wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

At #LagosFashionWeek 2023, I stood proudly in the heart of a city that’s the epicentre of art, culture, and expression. Lagos is where creativity thrives. We continue to support this vibrant community because we believe in its power to transform our city and our economy. Closing the Emmy Kasbit show yesterday, I’m reminded of how creativity isn’t just about fashion; it’s an economic force.

He added that the state will invest more in developing and promoting her creative minds, seeing that the industry is set to providing more job opportunities and adding significantly to the state’s Gross Domestic Product.

Check out exclusive photos from Emmy Kasbit’s Lagos Fashion Week 2023 show here

Credit: @bellanaija & @bellanaijastyle

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!