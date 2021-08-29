Connect with us
Alexx Ekubo gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISCG Benin University

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Alexx Ekubo has received an honorary doctorate in Arts and Culture from Benin Republic’s Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston University.

The Nollywood actor took to Instagram on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to share photos from the ceremony with the caption, “Introducing, Dr Alexx Ekubo. Thanks to the governing council of the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts & Culture.”

Photo Credit: leonphotographyng

