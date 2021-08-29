Connect with us
Another Reason to Love Yvonne Orji is This New Whip She Got Her Dad

Alexx Ekubo gets Honorary Doctorate Degree from ISCG Benin University

REDTV’s "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts" Premiere Was A Star-Studded Event

#BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the 'Shine Ya Eye' 80s Themed Saturday Night Party | Week 5

MUNCH IT delivers 'Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun' in Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Burna Boy Delivers Mesmerizing Performance at the O2 Arena | See Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo Heads Back to Manchester United | Read His Farewell Note

Kiddwaya & Cuppy to Star in New Docu-ality Series "Highlife" Coming this September

How Some of Your Faves Showed Up and Showed Out for AY Makun's 50th Birthday Party

Another Reason to Love Yvonne Orji is This New Whip She Got Her Dad

Yvonne Orji and her siblings surprised their father with a new whip for his 80th birthday, and it’s heartwarming to see.

The Hollywood actress and author of “Bamboozled By Jesus“, who stated that the pandemic taught her to live in the present moment, also shared some of the hurdles her father overcome to provide a comfortable lifestyle for her and her brothers. According to Yvonne, her father lost his mother when he was 12, survived the Biafra war, buried his brother and sister as a young man, established his own company, and kept Nigerian culture for all of his children.

Sharing the emotional moment on her Instagram, she wrote; “My pops, the Chief, turns 80 next year, and if the pandemic taught me anything, it’s to live for the NOW and give folks their flowers while they can still smell them. So to the man who lost his mother by age 12, survived the Biafra war, buried his brother and sister as a young man, started his own business and preserved Nigerian culture for all of his children, this was the least we could do to celebrate his 8 decades on Earth. Lord willing, next year, we keep the party going. #HeWasSpeechlessAllDay #FreshestChiefInTheVillage #HeStaySharpThoSoHeWasReadyForTheSurprise #ItsOkayToShedThugTears #MyVoiceDefinitelyCracked.”

Check out the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

