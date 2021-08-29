REDTV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” Premiere Was A Star-Studded Event

On Saturday, stars stepped out in style to celebrate the premiere of REDTV’s newest web series “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts“.

The series, directed by Tola Odunsi and produced by Osas Ighodaro, stars Dillish Mathews, Femi Branch, Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora, Timini Egbuson, Joselyn Dumas, Seyi Shay, and Salma Mumin.

Celebrities such as Osas Ighodaro, Tony Elemelu, Sharon Ooja, Seyi Shay, Efa Iwara, Lilo Aderogba, Adebola and Kehinde Williams, Chioma Okoli, Kunle Oshodi-Glover Jr (Shody), Akins Akinkugbe, to name a few, were present to grace the event and show support for the upcoming series which will be available for viewing on RED TV’s YouTube channel from September 1, 2021.

Take a look at all the famous faces who came out to support the highly-anticipated series.