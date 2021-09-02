BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

Tequila Thursdays

It’s another wild Tequila Thursday at LiVE! Lounge today with Michael Sonariwo as the host and a special performance from Avala.

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic



Thursday Open mic provides a unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any other form of performance we welcome you with open arms

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Jazz Night

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oeuvre Bistro, 3rd floor, Ogudu Mall, Lagos.

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Movie Night

What’s your Friday night saying? It’d better be with friends, under the stars watching a movie.

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Barrel by Red Gourmet, 990 Sterling Bank Boulevard, Opp Tuwo Place, behind Fraser Suite, Central Area, Abuja.

Get On the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back! Get On the Bus for EXP’s May First Friday 2021. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus.

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Mamboo Weekend Special

Come chill out this weekend for a night of good whiskey, grills and good music at the coolest hangout in Festac.

Date: Friday, September 3 – Sunday, September 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Mamboo, House 44 2nd Avenue Festac Lagos

Bantu Live at the Brewery

The amazing Bantu Crew will be live at our brewery on Friday, and they are coming back with more energy. The weekend is almost here and you can make it count even more. Come enjoy original entertainment with good food, amazing people and great vibe.

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256, Etim Inyang Crescent, VI, Lagos.

Aromatherapy & Essential Oil Making: A Guided Session on Using Essential Oil to make Aromatherapeutic Products

You get to mix your own essential oil, custom-make your own Diffuser, Massage oil and body mist using essential oil and experience aromatherapy sauna. For N15,000 per person.

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Dance With Eno

There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them, so join this dance class with Enoyong.

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08111707070

Plug Rangers Presents “Sultry Fun” The influencers party, Its a party organized for networking & social interaction, The ideal party to unwind filled in an atmosphere of fun and excitement with a guest appearance by Koko Big brother Naija, Dr Dolor, Hotkid, Kinsolo, DJ Pluz, Ariana Ad, Sidneyzzle & many more.

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Kingsford, 11 Wole Ariyo, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: 08132207563, 09054452707

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Karaoke Night

Clear your Saturday night plans, and start calling your friends because it will be Karaoke like never before. Remember, Doors open by 7pm. And free shots after 9pm.

Date: Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: +2348159438309

Sip & Paint

It’s the weekend again. Here’s your chance to enjoy a unique Sip and Paint event that includes outdoor games, a silent disco, food and drinks from Bubbletii, and much more.

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Time: 2 PM, 4 PM & 6 PM.

Venue: Landmark, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE

SipAndPaint.ng Selfie

The way you speak to yourself matters the most. Create your selfie with SipAndPaint.ng at Landmark on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Venue: Landmark Boulevard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Sip & Paint with Blessing Abeng

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

Kayak & Vibes

Make time to attend, take a break from work, have fun and enjoy the moment. Perk, you get to meet people and make new friends.

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

For Lovers Only

Treat yourself to beautiful live music in the perfect atmosphere as you drink and reminisce on the subject of love with the multitalented artist Ovahflo and his prolific band Mask tunes.

Date: Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07030742807