The Call to Love Initiative hosted a fun summer camp for Children attending low-cost schools

Call To Love Initiative organised a breakfast forum for low-cost school owners and teachers and a graduation ceremony for the 2021 beneficiaries of the Making A Difference with Education Summer Camp. In line with its mission to enrich lives through social development, the goal of the breakfast forum was to improve the delivery of academic knowledge to pupils.

This forum was in partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and had representatives of First Bank SME Connect, EdFin Microfinance Bank, Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society Lagos Branch in attendance.

Speaking at the forum held at the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos Branch, Founder, Call To Love Initiative, Omowunmi Ajila, disclosed that the event aimed to give low-cost school owners access to funds.

“Over the years, we collate feedback from our beneficiaries about their school; they are grateful for their school and teachers and wish their school had better facilities and ambience. While we are aware that the schools are passionate about giving the best to their pupils, most of the facilities require funding. That is why we are glad that the Lagos State Government through, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, has a dedicated fund for low fees schools to improve the quality of facilities and education to these pupils“.

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund for Low-Cost Private Schools, by the Lagos State Government, is to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loan program of LSETF, in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria and EdFin Microfinance Bank, is to address the challenges of access to fund by low-cost schools operating within Lagos State. The criteria to access the loan include; schools operational in Lagos State, a maximum loan size of five million Naira with a 12 -24 months tenure, an interest rate of 9% and equity provided by approved beneficiaries which will be 5% of loan size.

Call To Love, founded in 2010, has impacted over 900 beneficiaries through its plethora of interventions. One of which is the annual Making A Difference with Education (MWE) Summer Camp programme for low-cost school pupils, a flagship programme created for children unable to complete their education; to attain their full potential.

The goal is to build the beneficiaries’ capacity outside of their core, give academic, financial and social support and improve the teaching environment of primary schools.

Addressing guests at the graduation ceremony of the 2021 MWE Summer Camp, Omowunmi said,

“Our approach of engagement is to bond with these children and get to know areas where we can be of assistance in terms of their social development. They are the sixth set and introduced to a wider range of soft skills like catering, graphic design, recycled art and wellness“.

At the graduation ceremony, the beneficiaries got certificates of attendance and special prices to participants that performed exceptionally.

To support or donate to the Call To Love Initiative, send an email to [email protected].

