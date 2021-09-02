Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

News Promotions

Infinix wins 'Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year' award once again

News

NCDC's Chikwe Ihekweazu Has Been Appointed to a Dual Role with WHO

Living News Promotions Style

Montblanc debuts first boutique in Nigeria

Inspired News

This Mom Turned her Family Home to a Learning Centre for Kids in Plateau

News Promotions

Academic Excellence! James Hope College students excel in May/June 2021 Cambridge ICSE

Events News Promotions

Café One launches new Innovative Co-working Space at Atlantic Mall in Lekki

Inspired News

This Author is Teaching Out-of-School Children How to Combat COVID-19 With New Book

News

Toke Makinwa explores Dramatic Turns in Week 5 of #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Season on "The Buzz: Aftershow"

Features Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Career Inspired News Promotions

Desayo Ajisegiri is going to Harvard! Tech entrepreneur selected as 2021 7up HBS Scholarship winner

News

Infinix wins ‘Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year’ award once again

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As ‘Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year’ in 2019, Infinix certainly did not let its guard down in ensuring that it maintained its reputation as a customer-centric brand. It is easy to get carried away by awards, titles and whatnot. But even with this award by Marketing Edge ﹘ a leading media platform that provides up-to-date news, data and analysis on brands, marketing and advertising in Nigeria and around the world ﹘ the brand was not content enough to rest on its oars. You could say it was adrenaline pumped in its bloodstream.

The brand was rewarded for its resilience and creativity during the eighth edition of the Marketing Edge Annual Awards of Excellence for heroes in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications Industry held on Friday 27th of August 2021, Infinix clinched the ‘Innovative Mobile Phone brand of the Year’ prize.

With the brand’s essence being ‘The Future is Now’, the brand is fast becoming a choice brand among consumers especially the youth as most of its activities involve empowering consumers to live their future today.

The brand’s notable achievements in the past year are a testament that they didn’t offer their consumers a basket of empty promises. Having an edge with their product offerings of smart devices that enable consumers to live intelligent lifestyles with stylish designs that stand them out from the crowd is their focus always. Is always looking to set new trends and bring innovations to help their consumers live a smart life.

Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications Manager; Opeyemi Adewunmi, Retail & Marketing Manager; Yemisi Ode, IMC Manager; Tobi Adonno, Digital Marketing Manager

From launching the first celebrity limited edition device with Davido Note 8 Limited Edition, to empowering several young entrepreneurs in the #EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign, to the latest Note 10 series that boasts of being the world’s first centre punch screen smartphone, and several other laudable feats, innovation has been their watchword.

Ibrahim Olagunju, Account Manager, and Kevin Olumese, Marketing Communications Manager, receiving the award at the event

You can check out Infinix on Facebook and Instagram @Infinixnigeria or www.Infinixmobility.com/ng for more of their activities and winning stories!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: Left Field by Olanrewaju Olumide | Review by The BookLady NG

Malik Doesn’t Mind Paying Black Tax But He’s Become the Family ATM

#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”

Mfonobong Inyang: Honouring the Life & Legacy of Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther)

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing
css.php