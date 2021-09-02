Infinix wins ‘Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year’ award once again

As ‘Innovative Mobile Phone Brand of the Year’ in 2019, Infinix certainly did not let its guard down in ensuring that it maintained its reputation as a customer-centric brand. It is easy to get carried away by awards, titles and whatnot. But even with this award by Marketing Edge ﹘ a leading media platform that provides up-to-date news, data and analysis on brands, marketing and advertising in Nigeria and around the world ﹘ the brand was not content enough to rest on its oars. You could say it was adrenaline pumped in its bloodstream.

The brand was rewarded for its resilience and creativity during the eighth edition of the Marketing Edge Annual Awards of Excellence for heroes in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications Industry held on Friday 27th of August 2021, Infinix clinched the ‘Innovative Mobile Phone brand of the Year’ prize.

With the brand’s essence being ‘The Future is Now’, the brand is fast becoming a choice brand among consumers especially the youth as most of its activities involve empowering consumers to live their future today.

The brand’s notable achievements in the past year are a testament that they didn’t offer their consumers a basket of empty promises. Having an edge with their product offerings of smart devices that enable consumers to live intelligent lifestyles with stylish designs that stand them out from the crowd is their focus always. Is always looking to set new trends and bring innovations to help their consumers live a smart life.

From launching the first celebrity limited edition device with Davido Note 8 Limited Edition, to empowering several young entrepreneurs in the #EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign, to the latest Note 10 series that boasts of being the world’s first centre punch screen smartphone, and several other laudable feats, innovation has been their watchword.

You can check out Infinix on Facebook and Instagram @Infinixnigeria or www.Infinixmobility.com/ng for more of their activities and winning stories!

Sponsored Content