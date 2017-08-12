BellaNaija

#TrekforIDPs: Help Project-1-Nation improve the lives of Internally Displaced Persons & Raise N10m for IDPs in Northern Nigeria | Saturday, Sept 23rd

12.08.2017

Project 1 Nation IDPs Project 1 Nation (P1N) is an initiative birthed with the aim of providing assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria. P1N works in partnership with private organizations and the Nigerian Red Cross Society to seek lasting solution to the plight of internally displaced people.

The initiative is calling on individuals and organisations to join hands in improving the lives of IDPs in Nigeria. The initiative is embarking on a campaign to raise N10million for IDPs through a trek, scheduled to hold next month.

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2017.
Time: 7.00 am prompt
Venue: Car park opposite UBA Bank, Bishop Aboyade Cole Str., Victoria Island.

Funds raised from this initiative will be committed towards the implementation of the following projects:

  • Provide access to basic education for displaced children through provision of conducive in-camp learning spaces and materials.
  • Provide access to improved healthcare through provision of in-camp health facilities and medical supplies.
  • Reduce IDP dependence on aids through economic empowerment (such as provision of interest free loans)
  • Reduce mortality rates through the provision of food items and clothing
  • Provide agricultural aid to IDP farmers in the form of agricultural products, farming tools, fertilizers and pesticides.
  • Alleviate the plights of IDPs through donation of relevant basic amenities.
  • Assist with the reintegration of IDPs into the society

Please visit us on Facebook for more information on how to donate to the IDP cause.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

