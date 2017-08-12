BellaNaija

Inspired!

Nigerian Football Federation Under-15 Future Eagles pay Courtesy Visit to its Team Sponsor Zenith Bank

12.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Nigerian Football Federation Zenith Bank

The Zenith Bank head office was the venue of a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Football Federation to one of its sponsors as the Under-15 Future Eagles prepare to jet out to Morocco for a friendly match with the Moroccan Under 15 team.

The team was led by the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, first Vice President Seyi  Akinwunmi and other officials of the football body.

They were received by the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu who pledged the bank’s continued support for youth football in particular and grassroots sports development in general.

Zenith Bank has always been a strong supporter of sports in Nigeria. It will be recalled that the Delta State Principal’s Cup and the Nigerian Women Basketball League which both recently ended are sponsored by Zenith Bank amongst other sport related initiatives.

————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Events, News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija