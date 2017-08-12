Nigerian Football Federation Under-15 Future Eagles pay Courtesy Visit to its Team Sponsor Zenith Bank

The Zenith Bank head office was the venue of a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Football Federation to one of its sponsors as the Under-15 Future Eagles prepare to jet out to Morocco for a friendly match with the Moroccan Under 15 team.

The team was led by the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, first Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi and other officials of the football body.

They were received by the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu who pledged the bank’s continued support for youth football in particular and grassroots sports development in general.

Zenith Bank has always been a strong supporter of sports in Nigeria. It will be recalled that the Delta State Principal’s Cup and the Nigerian Women Basketball League which both recently ended are sponsored by Zenith Bank amongst other sport related initiatives.

