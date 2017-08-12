BellaNaija

#SMWLagos 2018 Countdown begins!

With each passing week, we get more and more excited about Social Media Week Lagos 2018.

Social Media Week Lagos returns to Landmark Centre bigger and better on the 26th of February through to the 2nd of March 2018. The organizers of SMW have a lot planned out.

This year, the explosive, entertaining and very educative sessions at #SMWLagos 2017 kept us wanting more.

We’re highly anticipating next year’s experience.
BellaNaija is a media partner for Social Media Week Lagos

