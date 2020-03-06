GpennyFoods brought All the Eats to Afrobeats at #SMWLagos 2020

Lagos was buzzing last week as the city hosted the annual Social Media Week Lagos – a melting pot of seminars, masterclasses and parties aimed at engaging and educating the general public on the latest trends, benefits, and solutions in social media locally and the world at large.

GpennyFoods was all week and it was 5 days of unbridled fun, sharing of knowledge and plenty of food with our numerous fans and followers online and offline.

From daily breakfasts comprising of assorted pastries and Golden Penny Spread prepared by @ChefVera.

To the Live Cooking Demo featuring Golden Penny Jollof Noodles and Gizdodo on the African NXT stage conducted by @DiaryOfAKitchenLover and streamed live on all our social platforms.

And then wrapped up in rapturous fashion with an AfroBeats inspired Dinner of Golden Penny Semo with Efo Riro and Golden Penny Pasta with Barbecue Chicken by the Dancing Chef @ChefSanni.

In all, the entire week was a delicious success and we can’t wait to do it again!

Follow @GpennyFoods on all social platforms to catch up on all #SMWLagos2020 fun activities and for healthy and wholesome food content (and giveaways!) every day!

Sponsored Content