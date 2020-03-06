Guess who just Won Most Loved Malt Drink? Malta Guiness Did💃🏽

Last weekend, the Malta Guinness brand team treated internal stakeholders to a lavish dinner in celebration of its many successes over the years and most recently winning the Consumer Choice Award for Most Loved Malt Drink for its taste and quality. Emblazoned with the vibrant yellow and red colours of Malta Guinness, the discreet location in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos was replete with a fine selection of finger foods and the most delicious Malta Guinness mocktails.

Ifeoma Agu, Senior Brand Manager, Adult Premium Non-alcoholic Drinks, Guinness Nigeria, took the evening to appreciate the guests for their respective parts in assuring the great strides that Malta Guinness has made over the years: “It has been a season of unrelenting growth for Malta Guinness, which has resulted in a wide array of consumer awards, including the Consumer Choice Award for the ‘Most Loved Malt Drink’ in the nation. Consumers would not have taken so warmly to the brand without the constant quality focus of our Quality Assurance team, the brand building of our brand and communications teams and innovation

of our commercial team. Thank you all for helping to build the great quality Malta Guinness that consumers love so much. We appreciate you all.”

Commenting further, Ifeoma committed to “Continuing to maintain the brand’s premium standards, packed full of energy giving B-Vitamins, to fuel the greatness of Nigerians.” Malta Guinness was also recognized for Best Consumer Promotion award by the Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) and Best Premium Malt Drink by African Brands Leadership Merit Award.

