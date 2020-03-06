Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

This year’s edition of the Social Media Week Lagos may have come and gone, but the lessons learned would forever linger in the minds of the attendees.

The “Agric-tech Youth Empowerment” masterclass was sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Holdings and the session held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

Wole Oshin, Acting Head, Agribusiness was a panelist at the session. He was joined by Segun Oworu, Digital Farming Project Lead, Bayer Middle Africa and Dr. Angel Adelaja- Kuye, Consultant to the Governor of Ogun State on Agriculture. The session was moderated by Aliu Iyanuoluwa Olamide, CEO, Myfarmbase Africa.

The masterclass dwelt on the use of emerging technologies and how to raise youth inclusion in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Discussions focused on ways to deploy technologies and infrastructure to support agricultural production and how to drive the much-needed growth and employment opportunities to earn in both local and foreign currencies.

Youths were advised to lock into partnerships with investors interested in the growth of the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

Dr. Angel Adelaja-Kuye drove home her point about the immense opportunities which the youth can avail themselves of in the Nigerian Agribusiness space through her own experiences in farming.

Wole Oshin addressed the emergence of fintechs in providing finance and raising funds in the sector, both formally and informally. According to him, this drive has led to an increase in funds in the sector.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, as a leading end-to-end full services financial institution, has provided digital platforms to support youths interested in the agriculture sector. It has an “Anchor Borrower program” for small farmers as well as “Agric Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Schemes” that provide funds for investors and players in the sector to access and grow their businesses.

Participants were urged not to only focus on making money from producing agricultural products but to also tap into the vast opportunities that are available in the entire agricultural value chain.



