Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women

Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

LEAP Africa is empowering Social Entrepreneurs for a Decade of Action

Tonye Cole bared it all at the 1st Under 40 CEOs Live in Lagos

Yetunde Onafuye: How To Manage Productivity When Your Plans Don't Quite Work Out

Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Emma Uchendu: Before You Accept That Job Offer

Explore New Study Options at Coventry University March Open Day in Accra, Lagos, Abuja, & Port Harcourt from March 6th to 9th

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

We’ve got exciting news!

Forbes Africa has named BellaNaija’s CEO, Uche Pedro among Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women.

Uche Pedro made the Top 50 list alongside Nigerians Tara Fela-Durotoye, Folorunso Alakija, Ibukun Awosika, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Olajumoke Adenowo, Arunma Oteh, Amina J. Mohammed amongst others.

These women are all doing excellently well in their fields, breaking records, boundaries and being pacesetters for the womenfolk.

According to Forbes, “This is a first-of-its-kind Pan-African compilation of the continent’s leading women, drawn from business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none. They are reshaping history, closing inequalities and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them”.

Forbes Africa “sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact”.

Check here view the full list.

2 Comments

  1. Usama Adam Aliyu

    March 7, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Very interested

