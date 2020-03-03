Bonang Matheba, Rebecca Enonchong & Winnie Byanyima are among Africa’s Most Influential & Impactful Ceiling-Crashers

South African media personality, Bonang Matheba is on the cover of Forbes Woman Africa magazine March issue alongside three other African women from different fields and it’s tagged “The Power Principle“.

Sharing the cover with Bonang is, Ugandan diplomat and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, South African Businesswoman Irene Charnley and Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong.

These women made it to the list of Forbes’ “Africa’s most influential and impactful ceiling-crasher, movers and shakers”.

Bonang took to Instagram to acknowledge the special honour, she wrote:

What an honour….🙏🏽❤️ @forbesafrica’s 50 Most Powerful Women… March 2020 issue, on shelves today! We praise God. 🚀🎉💪🏾 @forbeswomanafrica ( Pictured here, alongside Ugandan diplomat and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, South African Businesswoman Irene Charnley & Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong).

Photo Credit: bonang_m