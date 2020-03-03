Connect with us

Scoop

Bonang Matheba, Rebecca Enonchong & Winnie Byanyima are among Africa's Most Influential & Impactful Ceiling-Crashers

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Let’s Brief You About Netflix's Upcoming First Nigerian Original Series

Music Scoop

Timi Dakolo is Up to Something & It's Really Gangsta💥

Scoop

Go Juliet Ibrahim, It's Your Birthday ♕

Scoop Sweet Spot

Just Because it's Tuesday, Juliet Ibrahim & her Sisters are Worth Your Smile 😍

Music Scoop

That Moment Kanye West met Burna Boy at his Fashion Show

Scoop Sweet Spot

Yomi Casual & Grace Makun take Baby Kendrick to Church in Style

Music Scoop

Kcee the "Money & Music Maker" is Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Cover

Scoop Sweet Spot

Britney Spears’ Birthday Message to Boyfriend Sam is Beautiful

Movies & TV Scoop

It's a Boy for Comedian Buchi and Wife Rukkiyah 🎉🎊

Scoop

Bonang Matheba, Rebecca Enonchong & Winnie Byanyima are among Africa’s Most Influential & Impactful Ceiling-Crashers

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African media personality, Bonang Matheba is on the cover of Forbes Woman Africa magazine March issue alongside three other African women from different fields and it’s tagged “The Power Principle“.

Sharing the cover with Bonang is, Ugandan diplomat and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, South African Businesswoman Irene Charnley and Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong.

These women made it to the list of Forbes’ “Africa’s most influential and impactful ceiling-crasher, movers and shakers”.

Bonang took to Instagram to acknowledge the special honour, she wrote:

What an honour….🙏🏽❤️ @forbesafrica’s 50 Most Powerful Women… March 2020 issue, on shelves today! We praise God. 🚀🎉💪🏾 @forbeswomanafrica ( Pictured here, alongside Ugandan diplomat and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima, South African Businesswoman Irene Charnley & Cameroonian Tech Entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong).

Photo Credit: bonang_m

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

‘Tola Oladiji: Help Your Children Boost Their Self Confidence

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: The Valley of the Shadow of Death 

Mfonobong Inyang: Single (Digit) and Searching

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Unfair Math Teacher

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php