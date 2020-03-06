Omawumi joins forces with Adekouroye to celebrate Olympians at Ladies in Sports 2020 International Women’s Day Event

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

2020 International Women’s Day for Olympic athletes in Nigeria

Ladies In Sports International, a non-governmental organisation that works to promote women in sports and improve the quality of life for women athletes, will host a celebration on the 2020 International Women’s Day for Olympic athletes in Nigeria. The celebration will take place at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island on Sunday, March 8th, 2020.

Date: Sunday, March 8th, 2020
Venue: Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island

With the theme “Enhancing the Value of Women’s Sport in Nigeria” in line with the 2020 Olympics taking place this year, it will be co-hosted by sports management company, Integral.

Former long jumper Chioma Ajunwa, winner of Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal in 1996; former 400m runner and winner of a bronze medal also in 1996, Falilat Ogunkoya and Folasade Olumide Ayo, who set a new World record in Para-powerlifting will all be honoured for blazing the trail. 

There will also be a meet and greet with medal hopefuls going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to get fans and sports lovers acquainted with the stars that will represent the country. The expected athletes are Odunayo Adekouroye, Ese Brume and Joy Udo Gabriel.

The event will feature mini music concert with performances from chart-topping, Nigerian artiste, Omawumi and an all-girl band called Banditude.

International Women’s day is a day set aside to celebrate women all around the world.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

BellaNaija.com

