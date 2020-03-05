Join Nicole Chikwe & other Millennial Mothers at the Mummy Summit | April 25th

Connect with us

The Mummy Summit, a conference, and community that works to empower and serve Millennial Mothers in Nigeria has announced its maiden edition to take place at BICs Garden, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, April 25th, 2020.

Date: Saturday, April 25th, 2020
Venue: BICs Garden, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

The convener, Nicole Chikwe who is a media personality, a mummy blogger and an advocate for health and fitness, is aiming to host Nigeria’s premier millennial motherhood conference.

The 2020 edition will feature inspirational speakers, masterclasses, engaging brand activations, an all-round inspirational experience for millennial mothers and aspiring mothers alike.

This is a FREE EVENT.

For more information about registration, event details and the latest speakers, visit www.themummysummit.com . Join The Mummy Summit Tribe on Instagram.
