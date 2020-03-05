BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Sip & Paint

Hey BellaNaijarians! Come Sip & Paint at The Metaphor! It combines the fun and relaxation of a party with the challenge of a class, guided by an art instructor. Every guest works at individual easels to create a masterpiece suitable for framing, for a fee of 8,000 Naira which includes bottomless wine.

Date: Thursday, March 5 – Sunday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

UKEAS Study World Exhibition

Hey BNers! Come & meet with over 28 partner universities from Australia, Canada, Germany and the USA. You will have first-hand information on all there is to know. You will also gain, free study and career counselling, a free application process, and free study visa guidance. Don’t forget to come along with your academic credentials and friends.

Date: Thursday, March 5 & Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Abuja | Lagos

RSVP: 08166906557.

Private Screening – January 15, 1970: Untold Memories of the Nigeria-Biafra War

The Centre for Memories and Alto Historical Media invites you to a private screening of a 100-minute documentary titled “January 15, 1970: Untold Memories of the Nigeria-Biafra War”. The screening of the Biafra war documentary will hold in 3 separate locations in Lagos:

Date: Thursday, March 5 – Monday, March 8 & Wednesday, March 9, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Lekki | Ikoyi | Ikeja.

RSVP: Eventbrite

Fela Back to Lagos

Live Drawing Musical Performance, featuring French Afrobeat band RCP, led by vocalist Loulou Dedola, in the presence of Nigerian talking drum legend Muri Ayangbola. Sweet beats & live drawing

Date: Friday, March 6, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos, Mike Adenuga Centre, Maison Eric Kayser Ikoyi.

iDesign’s affordable art sale

To celebrate the 1st Woman’s Day of the decade, iDesign’s affordable art sale is holding its 6th edition which will feature work from established Nigerian female artists, work from upcoming female talent will also be exhibited and available to purchase. Remember to pick up a masterpiece or two to beautify your personal or workspace. Date: Friday, March 6 – Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Thought Pyramid, 96 Norman Williams Street, Ikoyi.

Element House invites you to its house party happening this Friday, featuring a DJ line up by SURAJ (Nairobi, Kenya), DELNOI (Spektrum, Nigeria) and ICEY (Spektrum, Nigeria).

Date: Friday, March 6, 2020.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Water corporation road, Oniru.

RSVP: 08033208111/suraj2020

Coventry University March Open Day

Don’t be told! Attend the Coventry University March Open Day in Accra, Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. A unique opportunity to meet with delegates from Coventry University to discuss your study options, the newly introduced 2-year post-study work visa 2020/21, make an application for the May and September 2020 academic start dates and receive an automatic £2,500 scholarship on:

Date: Friday, March 6 – Monday, March 8, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Accra | Lagos | Abuja | Port Harcourt.

RSVP: OpenDaysMarch20

Spice Friday

It’s time for Spice Friday. Come party with Sensei, DJ Dotwine & DJ Evans on Deck.

Date: Friday, March 6, 2019.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Spice Route, 36, Adeola Odeku Victoria Island.

L.J. Russett First Anniversary

International Menswear Brand, L.J. Russett is inviting you to celebrate to its first annivesary in grand style with Champagne and Canapés.

Helen Oritsejafor book tour and conversations “Joyfully Together: Keys to Enjoying your Relationships”

Author and co-pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Reverend Helen Oritsejafor is currently gearing up for the second leg of her book tour and conversations “Joyfully Together: Keys to Enjoying your Relationships”.

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Four Point Hotel by Sheraton, Plot 9/10 Block, Chieftaincy, Oniru Estate, VI, Lagos

RSVP: here

Skin Documentary Tour with Beverly Naya

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya is bringing her SkinTour to UNILAG and YABATECH, this one is for you! Skin The Documentary will be showing at the Ozone Cinema, this weekend, there will discussions on many topics including colourism, healthy skincare and self- love. It definitely is engaging, enlightening and impactful.

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue:

RSVP: skintour
Venue: Ozone Cinemas, Sabo, Yaba.

Lagos Women Dance

Seed Rehabilitation Foundation invites you to its initiative “Lagos Women Dance” to encourage the participation of Lagos women in physical activity of sport, fitness and leisure. The event seeks to bring together women from all works of life to a time of stress relief, improved society’s sense of community and improved health outcomes through music, health and fitness dance.

Come strike an equal pose and dance to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, raise awareness against bias, take action for equality and enable world for women. Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: National Stadium, Surulere.

Game Night

Game Night is a great place to connect with new people, have great laughs and form new friendships. N5,500 – Entry, Food and Drinks. We had so much fun at our last Game Night, you don’t want to miss out on this edition. WHO IS READY FOR LEVEL 1?

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Mint by Eat Green Company, 33 Grace Anjous Drive, Lekki 1, Lagos.

RSVP: gamenightlagos

FOMOBrunchOut

It’s the first #FOMOBrunchOut of the year with FOMO Lagos as they celebrate International Women’s Day. It’s going to be a fun day with loads of great food, fun games, amazing cocktails by @jamesonngr, great music from an all-female Dj set, an art exhibition and good vibes all around!! Music by Ayizan, Vvadaa, Honeeay. So guys come through with all the great Women in your life and let’s celebrate!!!

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Atmosphere Rooftop, Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1‬.

Aramanda

Get ready for a new wave of Urban Christian Culture -ARAMANDA, an evening of INTENTIONAL FUN, USEFUL EXCITEMENT and SOLID CHRISTIAN VIBES!!! You don’t want to miss this. Tag and invite your friends for this and thank us later.

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Pistis Conference Centre, 1 Resurrection Drive, Next Turn after World Oil Filling Station, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: aramandaculture.com

AWANI

“AWANI” by Aderonke Adeola, a documentary movie addressing the evolution of the role of Nigerian Women from pre-colonial Nigeria to the present day. How did we get here? that’s the question AWANI is brilliantly addressing.

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos, Mike Adenuga Centre, Maison Eric Kayser Ikoyi.

Alhaji

It’s a stage play about a sexually active and polygamous Alhaji, suddenly finds that he cannot perform. He cannot tell anyone for fear of losing face not even his wives. In a desperate bid to find a solution, he is caught in a web of intrigue that threatens his home.

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Time: 3 PM | 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: nairabox