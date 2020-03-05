LEAP Africa is empowering Social Entrepreneurs for a Decade of Action

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Did you know the decade of action is upon us? Think of it this way – We have just 10 years to transform our world. The Decade of Action aims to create an unstoppable force to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. 

One of LEAP Africa’s 5-year strategy pillar isRaising Talents for the actualization of the SDGs’ and the Social Innovators Programme (SIP) is one of many expressions of this commitment. The programme provides requisite skills and knowledge for building sustainable social enterprises. With support from Union Bank of Nigeria, LEAP Africa has equipped over 120 young social innovators – changing the narratives of the African youth, improving lives and transforming communities.

In November 2019, during the annual Social Innovators Programme and Awards (SIPA), held at the Muson Centre Onikan Lagos, a new set of 20 social innovators were inducted into the SIP fellowship programme. The first level of engagement is the Enterprise Sustainability Workshop – aimed at bridging the knowledge gap identified among young social innovators in Nigeria.

Between Monday 10th – Friday, February 14th, 2020, it was 5 days of learning and great insight as LEAP Africa brought industry experts from various fields like finance, people management, fundraising, storytelling, leadership, networking etc., to engage the Fellows in a one-week residential workshop. For the Fellows, the workshop was an eye-opener, and at the end of the workshop, many of them left with a renewed and sustainable approach to running their social enterprises. Also, a commitment to strive for excellence and collaborate with other social innovators in order to accelerate the actualization of global goals.

LEAP Africa will continue to provide business support services to the Fellows as they embark on the journey of transforming Africa. It’s time to deliver the SDGs for the people and for the planet!

