BNxDSF25: Dubai Shopping Festival Was Lit! Hear From the BellaNaijarians Who Won A Free Trip

Remember when we asked you guys to share creative videos on Instagram for a chance to attend the Dubai Shopping Festival for free?

Well, now we’re sharing the experiences of some of those who did!

All they did was share a video on their Instagram about what they’d love to do in Dubai, and in return they got a visa, 2 flight tickets each, five nights in a 4-star hotel, and a shopping voucher of AED1000 to spend at the Dubai Shopping Festival.

They got to go with their new spouses (as per honeymoon), old spouses (beginning of the year vacation), and even mothers (for some mother-daughter bonding).

Of course the experience was lit. But don’t take our word for it. Two of the selected winners decided to share their experience with us, so read as they tell it (or just look at their photos!):

Chidera Emeruwa

Once again, thank you for the wonderful opportunity you guys provided to have such a beautiful experience in Dubai! It will forever be cherished.

Our trip via Emirates was as pleasant as expected. We really loved the vast selection of in-flight entertainment. On arrival at the airport it was really nice to have a taxi already waiting for us. Off to the hotel we went.

Our hotel, Rove City Center, was really lovely and conveniently located in the middle of everything as we would come to eventually appreciate. We had a very beautiful room with one of the most amazing views! Right in front of the hotel was the Deira City Centre Mall where the shopping voucher was put to excellent use!

We visited a number of places with the time we had. There’s just simply do much to do in Dubai! We went to the Dubai frame, Atlantis Hotel at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, Desert safari, the beach, Dubai creek cruise and city tour sightseeing. It was all so much fun!

One of my highlights was the daily buffet breakfast (as a foodie!). Amazing meals with daily changing menus. We had such a great time during the trip that I was literally heartbroken when we had to leave. The return trip also went smoothly.

Once again thank you guys for this great opportunity as well as selecting us to go on this trip. We would always be grateful. I have attached a few pics. (Don’t get jealous o!) 😂

Blessing Izegwire