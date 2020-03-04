Tonye Cole bared it all at the 1st Under 40 CEOs Live in Lagos

The first edition of Under 40 CEOs Live featuring Tonye Cole held in Lagos at the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University on February 18th, 2020.

For 90 minutes Tonye Cole shared his story in a brutally honest way. He laid everything bare and some our favourite lines from his session are: ‘Your business can be a multi-million dollar business, but you don’t have to be a multi-million dollar person. That way, you can build a business that outlives you.’ ‘Don’t chase money because money always gets ahead of people, chase purpose instead, thereafter money will come.’ ‘Don’t take networking for granted, everywhere you go build meaningful relationships.’

In his opening speech, the Executive Director for Africa and host of Under 40 CEOs reiterated the organization’s commitment to empowering young African business leaders. “Under 40 CEOs is a community of young African business leaders in the continent and diaspora committed to empowering aspiring and emerging young African business leaders. With close to 1,000 members and growing, Under 40 CEOs knowledge-sharing platforms includes television/radio content; a publication and events like these – Under 40 CEOs Live’ said Familusi Akin Babajide.

Andrew Akhalumenyo​, Team Lead, Premium Banking, Digital Products and Collaborations at FCMB spoke to being financially savvy and ensuring to make wealth building and financial independence the ultimate goal of business owners and leaders.

In her remarks, the Deputy Director at Enterprise Development Centre said, “EDC is excited about our partnership throughout this year with Under 40 CEOs to deliver meaningful and impactful engagements like these to SMEs. We are committed to building the capacity of SMEs and providing them with a wide range of support services in Nigeria.’ said Nneka Okekearu.

Under 40 CEOs Live is a live recording of a no-holds-barred and authentic conversation with accomplished business leaders who may not be 40 or under but whose business experience and story are invaluable to the community of young African business leaders.

In a closed-door session, Under 40 CEOs inducted Tonye Cole into its Hall Of Fame.

The induction came as recognition for his contribution towards building a new generation of business leaders and being a solid role model for many young Africans.

