Connect with us

Promotions

Drive Your Ambition Season 2 is Here! Watch out for this Series by Under 40 CEOs & Mitsubishi

Promotions

Meet the Co-Founders of Jand2Gidi: Ujama Akpata and Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya

Inspired Promotions

Project Empower is empowering the Next Generation through Mentorship | Read More

Promotions

Jameson Irish Whiskey launches a Limited Edition Bottle to Celebrate Teezee’s latest body of work, the ‘Arrested by Love’ album

Events Promotions

Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

Promotions

Nominations are Now Open for the First Ever Bold Woman Award in Nigeria by Veuve Clicquot | Register Here

Promotions

Here’s what to Expect at the Jumia Brand Festival 2022

Promotions

Chipper Cash kicks off “Africa to the World” Campaign ahead of the World Cup

Events Promotions

Edo State International Film Festival closes with a Grand award celebration | Full winners list

Promotions

Darling Nigeria and Xpression join Kanekalon in hosting free Workshops to Empower Hair Stylists in Nigeria

Promotions

Drive Your Ambition Season 2 is Here! Watch out for this Series by Under 40 CEOs & Mitsubishi

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Under 40 CEOs, a platform with a mission to inspire and motivate millions of would-be young business leaders across Africa, in collaboration with Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, is set to launch the second edition of the Mitsubishi Drive Your Ambition show starting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The first phase of this edition will feature six episodes on Youtube in which six members of the Under 40 CEOS network drive experienced leaders across a wide range of industries, obtaining invaluable insights on topics related to reshaping the social, economic, and political landscape for a better tomorrow.

This edition also introduces the “Meet Your Mentor” Competition, in which six fortunate winners who are aspiring or experienced business owners can take advantage of a complimentary mentoring session with a member of the Under40 CEOs network and receive a financial contribution from Massilia Motors of 200,000 naira.

In response to the second edition of the Drive Your Ambition campaign, Funmi Abiola, Head of Marketing and Communications at Massilia Motors, said:

“Nigerian youths are indigenous and creative, and sometimes all they need is a little encouragement in the form of mentoring along with some financial support. We are excited to go further this season, from inspiring them through the stories of established leaders to creating an impact in the lives of the 6 lucky winners by supporting them financially to pursue their ambition.

“Connecting young entrepreneurs to a vast network of business leaders ensure that these young leaders gain the necessary and pragmatic experience and invaluable insights needed to perform in any role.”

”As a continent with the fastest growing population of youths, it is high time that qualified youths are drafted into several leadership positions in presidencies and state governments, parliaments, corporate boardrooms, as well as civil society and faith-based organisations to assist in conceptualising and driving critical development initiatives”commented Familusi A. Babajide, Executive Director, Under 40 CEOs.

Since its launch in 2015, the Under 40 CEOs network has placed a beaming spotlight on several inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from various African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and even South Africa.

The show has featured various transformational leaders, including Audi Maikori of Chocolate City Group; Noble Igwe of 360 Group; Bola Ray of EIB Networks and has further brought to the limelight several other inspiring leaders such as Shukri Toefy of Fort and Ade Adegoke of Oando Foundation, Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers and a host of other prominent business leaders.

The weekly show will debut on YouTube starting on Wednesday 14 September 2022. For more updates on Mitsubishi Drive Your Ambition, click here or follow them on Instagram for more updates.

Watch the Teaser video.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner
css.php