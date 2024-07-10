Here is Why You Should Be At The Next The Yard By Bvndle Event

Imagine a world where your everyday purchases earn you significant rewards. Bvndle has made this a reality at The Yard, offering customers the first-hand benefits of engaging with the Bvndle platform and its partners.

At its The Yard by Bvndle sale last week, Bvndle created a lively atmosphere for Lagosians looking for shopping deals to purchase discounted items, have fun and join in on activities and games while earning Bvndle coins they could redeem for more rewards.

For shoppers, the Yard was the perfect spot to explore various styles, including high-quality clothing, children’s apparel, toys, jewellery, household appliances, and more. Bvndle coins ensured a swift purchase process and a smooth customer experience.

The event was also an opportunity for businesses and SMEs from various industries to showcase their products and services to Bvndles users. By engaging and rewarding users, these Bvndle partners gained new business opportunities and increased customer loyalty.

Celebrities were also present at the event: ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate Saskay, fashion and media influencers Noble Igwe and David Eyo, and others. Among other distinguished guests were Femi Akinware, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bvndle, and Olatunde Busari (SAN), Chairman of VFD Group.

Bvndle is a unique customer engagement and loyalty platform that allows clients to engage with its diverse partners in hospitality, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle, and more. By doing so, customers earn Bvndle coins that can be used to claim rewards such as discounts, valued items, and other service offerings.

