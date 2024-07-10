Access Bank’s Retail Banking Team Launches Its Second Fibroid Awareness Campaign

Access Bank’s Retail Banking Team is excited to announce its 2nd Fibroid Awareness Campaign across the country as part of its pioneering CSR intervention, Project 111.

The campaign, which runs all through the month of July 2024, will kick off with a webinar aimed at creating awareness of fibroid among the female populace. And it will be spearheaded by dedicated team members of the bank’s retail group committed to seeing the success of the initiative against all odds.

Project 111 is a Fibroid-focused initiative to treat one woman at a time, change her family, and, by extension, generations to follow.

Uterine leiomyomas, or fibroids, are benign growths that can be extremely large and cause substantial discomfort, including bright red vaginal bleeding, constipation, bloating, and severe pelvic and low back pain that interferes with women’s daily functioning and child-bearing capability.

The initiative comes on the heels of the general lack of awareness on the part of women, as highlighted in key statistics: 70–80% of women will develop fibroid at some point in their lifetime, but only 38% were aware of the available treatment. These statistics emphasise the importance of Project 111, which focuses on creating awareness and support for women who struggle with the issues around fibroid and its effects. According to the Deputy Managing Director, Retail, Chizoma Okoli,

“At Access Bank, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond banking. We are dedicated to the well-being of our customers and communities. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to supporting women’s health and ensuring they have the information and resources they need to lead healthy lives. Project 111 was officially launched in 2022 when we provided more than 100 free fibroid surgeries in five geopolitical zones to directly touch over 4,000 lives while creating a ripple effect of positive change with over 16,000 impacted lives. This year, we are raising the bar of this social responsibility by targeting 100,000 women, providing 500 women with free diagnostic tests, and aiding 100 women in need of surgeries. We have a dedicated website, which provides articles on fibroids, information on partner hospitals, as well as up-to-date information for individuals about the initiative.” Okoli concluded.

Reiterating Okoli’s comments, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Njideka Esomeju, said,

“As part of our kick-off activities to flag off the 2nd Fibroid campaign, we will be having free Fibroid screenings and community health talks across 20 states. We will also have a webinar to listen to and address women affected by fibroids and other related health issues. When we launched in 2022, we had a webinar addressing women affected by fibroids, and in efforts to be at the forefront of public support for women’s health in Nigeria, we began the ‘Wear White Campaign’ in July last year during the Fibroid Awareness Month. In this pilot phase, the awareness and education campaign reached 17,266 women across 33 countries, with 156 women given access to proper diagnosis, assessment, and treatment recommendations. You need to hear from our beneficiaries about how they have benefited from the project and the effects it has had on their lives. So we invite everyone to join us this month for this important campaign. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of countless women by spreading knowledge, encouraging early diagnosis, and providing much-needed support.”

Hannatu Botsha, one of the beneficiaries of the health initiative, shared her testimony with newsmen during the launch. In her words,

“I have come back with my mouth full of gratitude; I can’t thank this retail team enough. I came across free fibroid surgery in 2022 and was reluctant to apply because I thought it was for customers only. It took me days to make up my mind and give it a trial. I got a call from Oyindamola Oyebola (one of the staff in the dedicated team) on February 9, 2024, to ask if I was still interested in the surgery since she sent a message I did not respond to. I saw that call as a sign from God because I was bleeding, having pains, and feeling movements in my abdomen. I went to the hospital and got all the requirements from them, and after a month, the doctor called me to come for an all-expense-paid surgery by the Access Bank Retail team (is God not wonderful?). Surgery was done on March 29th, which is a good Friday for Jesus to die on our behalf, and I came out victorious and clean after all the scary gist I heard about fibroid surgery. I have come back with my testimony and gratitude to this wonderful team. God bless you all, and may your pockets never run dry, IJMN.” “It has been an exciting journey for the Access staff of the Retail Banking team,” said Project Coordinator Adeola Rojaiye, reflecting on their recent accomplishments. “It gives us immense fulfilment to witness the positive impact we’ve made in the lives of our customers, thanks to our collective efforts and unwavering commitment. For more information on how to participate and be part of this journey, please follow us on Instagram and YouTube, visit the Project 111 website and contact us via email Rojaiye concluded”.

About Project 111:

Project 111 is a CSR initiative led by Access Bank’s Retail Banking Group Team dedicated to raising awareness about fibroids and providing essential support to women across Nigeria.

