BNRSVP Events this Weekend

52 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos


Meet The World With Ajmal

Date: Thursday, July 11 – Saturday, July 20 2024
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Super Nature Art Exhibition

Date: Friday, July 12 – Aug 31, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Nest by Kuta 13 Tegoe St. Off Lalubu Road Okeilewo Abeokuta 
RSVP: HERE


ETF Webinar 

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE


Connect & Converse: A Casual Community Meetup By Smarketers Hub

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Nest Innovation Technology Park Limited, 1a Hughes Avenue, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Beginners Improv Course 

Date: Saturday, July 6 – Saturday, August 10 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Twitter Football Tournament 

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Campos mini stadium (Lagos Island)
RSVP: HERE

Dabar Network Launch 

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Ikeja, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


BYOB – Two Thousand and Summer 

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: WAVE BEACH HOUSE, ELEGUSHI ROYAL BEACH

RSVP: HERE

PM 2AM @ The Pool

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Hook Bar and Grill Lounge
RSVP: HERE

Town Council 

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: O’shey Bar (26 Adetokunbo Ademola V.I ) Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Screening Of Ebrohimie Road: A Museum Of Memory

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Agip Recital Hall, MUSON, Onikan, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Abibatu Mogaji-Lagos Show

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time: 5 PM
VenueGlover Memorial Hall, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

