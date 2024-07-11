BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos



Meet The World With Ajmal

Date: Thursday, July 11 – Saturday, July 20 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Super Nature Art Exhibition

Date: Friday, July 12 – Aug 31, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Nest by Kuta 13 Tegoe St. Off Lalubu Road Okeilewo Abeokuta

RSVP: HERE



ETF Webinar

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE



Connect & Converse: A Casual Community Meetup By Smarketers Hub

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Nest Innovation Technology Park Limited, 1a Hughes Avenue, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Beginners Improv Course

Date: Saturday, July 6 – Saturday, August 10 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Twitter Football Tournament

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Campos mini stadium (Lagos Island)

RSVP: HERE

Dabar Network Launch

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Ikeja, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



BYOB – Two Thousand and Summer

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Time: 8 PM

Venue: O’shey Bar (26 Adetokunbo Ademola V.I ) Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Screening Of Ebrohimie Road: A Museum Of Memory

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Agip Recital Hall, MUSON, Onikan, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Abibatu Mogaji-Lagos Show

Date: Sunday, July 14, 2024

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.