BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
If you're hosting an event and want to get the word out, email us all the details at [email protected].
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Meet The World With Ajmal
Date: Thursday, July 11 – Saturday, July 20 2024
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Super Nature Art Exhibition
Date: Friday, July 12 – Aug 31, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Nest by Kuta 13 Tegoe St. Off Lalubu Road Okeilewo Abeokuta
RSVP: HERE
ETF Webinar
Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Connect & Converse: A Casual Community Meetup By Smarketers Hub
Date: Friday, July 12, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Nest Innovation Technology Park Limited, 1a Hughes Avenue, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Beginners Improv Course
Date: Saturday, July 6 – Saturday, August 10 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Twitter Football Tournament
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Campos mini stadium (Lagos Island)
RSVP: HERE
Dabar Network Launch
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Ikeja, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
BYOB – Two Thousand and Summer
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Venue: WAVE BEACH HOUSE, ELEGUSHI ROYAL BEACH
PM 2AM @ The Pool
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Hook Bar and Grill Lounge
RSVP: HERE
Town Council
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: O’shey Bar (26 Adetokunbo Ademola V.I ) Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Screening Of Ebrohimie Road: A Museum Of Memory
Date: Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Agip Recital Hall, MUSON, Onikan, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Abibatu Mogaji-Lagos Show
Venue: Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos.
Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.