Register for an Insightful Session with GTBank CEO, Segun Agbaje at SMW2020 | February 27

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, is set to lead a conversation at Social Media Week Lagos on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Tagged “Going Beyond the Digital Experience,” Segun Agbaje’s Keynote at the Social Media Week 2020 will focus on the role of banks in Africa’s rapidly changing digital and financial services landscape.

As banks continue to expand their digital touch-points, Segun Agbaje will expand on why banks must think less about channels and more about contexts, in order to deliver services and experiences that enrich people’s lives. This means staying consistent in delivering human experiences that treat customers not just as part of segments but as people with individual emotions and motivations.

Passionate about innovation and embracing disruptive technologies, Segun Agbaje is currently driving the transformation of the Bank into a business platform that offers customers a wide range of benefits beyond banking whilst delivering the utmost in human experiences.

You can register to attend Segun Agbaje’s keynote at the Social Media Week Lagos.

See you soon!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

