Helen Oritsejafor is bringing her Global Book Tour to Lagos & this is based on Popular Demand | March 7

Multi-talented business industrialist, author and co-pastor of Word of life Bible church, Reverend Helen Oritsejafor is currently gearing up for the second leg of her book tour and conversations “Joyfully Together: Keys to Enjoying your Relationships”, which is scheduled to hold at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The tour, which kicked off last year, features Mama Helen as she is fondly called in intimate settings answering questions about her book and sharing nuggets and tips for young people on how to have a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

The Joyfully Together book tour kicked off last year in Warri, Delta State and has made its way through to Atlanta, Port Harcourt, Takoradi, Abuja and Accra.

Being a trusted and acclaimed voice in the discussions about relationship and marriage, Mama Helen Oritsejafor is stopping at nothing in preaching her message of Joyful Living and also share her wealth of experience to the youths as they try to navigate the world of love and relationship.

The feedback from guests at the tour stops have been overwhelmingly positive, with many especially applauding the author’s initiative in writing the book and Reverend Helen Oritsejafor has expressed her satisfaction with the response so far. She said:

“I’m excited by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many people who have been positively impacted by the book and the message thus far, that is why i’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to Lagos and even other parts of the world. I can’t wait to continue the discussions and share my thoughts with guest. This programme is for married and singles. It’s for those who are desirous for change. It’s for those who want to experience paradigm shift in their relationships. It’s the opportunity to get it right this time around. So much to learn. So much take home. So much to live for. It’s a chance to living happily after. Let’s make it your reality. See you there!” she added.

In Lagos, readers, fans and all inspired by the book will be treated to a conversation-styled interaction with the author of the book which has continued to garner rave reviews. The event will include book reading and signing, meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, networking and conversations over canapés.

Date: 7th of March, 2020

Time: Red carpet – 1pm | Main event – 2pm

Venue: Four Point Hotel by Sheraton, Plot 9/10 Block, Chieftaincy, Oniru Estate, VI, Lagos

Dress Code: Elegant, but informal.

RSVP here

