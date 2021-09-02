Connect with us
Prince Odi Okojie threw Mercy Johnson a Surprise All-White Anniversary/Birthday Party Fit for a Queen

The Call to Love Initiative hosted a fun summer camp for Children attending low-cost schools

WALA Beauty Tech Festival themed "Technology and the Future of Beauty" is taking place on 4th September 2021

Café One launches new Innovative Co-working Space at Atlantic Mall in Lekki

Hello Benin City! Smirnoff is here with Afro Vibes

REDTV’s "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts" Premiere Was A Star-Studded Event

The Line-Up Revealed! YOU can party along Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky Today in the Big Brother Naija House

Gala receives the Halal International Standards Certificate 👏🏽👏🏽

How Some of Your Faves Showed Up and Showed Out for AY Makun's 50th Birthday Party

The Good Wine Days are here! Blue Nun unveils the Cubana Group as its National Premium on-trade Channel Partner

On Saturday, August 28, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie was overcome with emotion as she came into the venue for her surprise 37th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary, which was attended by her friends and family.

Her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, planned the celebration as a surprise for her. The actress was driven to tears as she conveyed her thanks for the surprise celebration to her husband and guests.

The legendary Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) was in attendance with his wife Jumobi Adegbesan-Damijo. Also, in attendance were Charles Inojie, Ufoma Mcdermott, Nuella Njubigbo, Juliet Ibrahim, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, Sinach as well as loved ones, and her fans.

See the photos below:

