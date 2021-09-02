Prince Odi Okojie threw Mercy Johnson a Surprise All-White Anniversary/Birthday Party Fit for a Queen

On Saturday, August 28, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie was overcome with emotion as she came into the venue for her surprise 37th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary, which was attended by her friends and family.

Her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, planned the celebration as a surprise for her. The actress was driven to tears as she conveyed her thanks for the surprise celebration to her husband and guests.

The legendary Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) was in attendance with his wife Jumobi Adegbesan-Damijo. Also, in attendance were Charles Inojie, Ufoma Mcdermott, Nuella Njubigbo, Juliet Ibrahim, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, Sinach as well as loved ones, and her fans.

See the photos below: