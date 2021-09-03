Here Are All the Photos from AY Makun’s 50th Birthday Party | Kaffy, Kunle Afolayan, RMD Spotted

Connect with us
Published

1 hour ago

 on

A few weeks ago, Nigerian comedian, actor, and film director, AY Makun, celebrated his 50th birthday with close friends and colleagues a few days ago.

One of the highlights of the evening was a surprise performance by King Sunny Ade, which left guests and the celebrant raving all night.

AY Makun arrived at the celebration dressed to the nines in two distinct outfits. Thomas A Becket University in London also awarded him an Honoris Causa. He says, “It felt good to have been awarded and decorated live on television as Doctor of Humanities by Prof. Calliatus Ndaha, Prof. Pius Onuka, Prof. Phc Ogbonna and Dr LivingStone Amos representing the university.”

Kaffy, Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon, Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus, Kunle Afolayan, Dele Momodu, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) amongst many others were spotted at the event.

Check on it!

***

