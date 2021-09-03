It’s a Wrap! EbonyLife Studios x Netflix’s Nigerian Original Film “Blood Sisters” Completes Filming

Netflix’s latest Nigerian original film “Blood Sisters,” produced by Mo Abudu‘s EbonyLife Studios, just wrapped filming, bringing us one step closer to seeing the film on the streaming platform.

Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime play Sarah and Kemi, respectively, in the dramatic thriller. They are joined by Nollywood veterans, Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze, debutant Genoveva Umeh, Deyemi Okanlawon, Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Maurice Sam, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa, and Okey Uzoeshi.

Directed by Biyi Bandele, “Blood Sisters” tells the story of two friends Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola. However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side – Kola is a physically abusive, controlling fiance. Despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes and Kemi accidentally kills Kola. Fearing that no one will believe that she acted in self-defence, the friends decide to cover up the death, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events.

“Our relationship with Netflix is based on a mutual vision; to bring authentic African stories, with superb production value, to both African and global audiences”, Mo Abudu says of her studio’s multiple collaborations with Netflix. “Netflix’s commitment to growing the African film industry is unparalleled and we feel honored to be part of this journey. We look forward to many more successful productions together and would like to sincerely thank our partners at Netflix.”

We can’t wait to see this long-awaited film.

