Osas Ighodaro chats with Naz, Zulu & Damola about Her Nollywood Journey on Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

This week on Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” podcast, Osas Ighodaro chats with Inkblot founders Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, about her Nollywood Journey.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On how she became Miss Black USA:

When I was younger, I had very low self-esteem and so my parents put me through modelling classes and I guess I was on some form of modelling lister that they now mailed to the house. A pageant postcard to be a part of the… So I started out doing pageants when I was younger. Then I was getting my master’s at the actor’s studio and I needed money to finish paying for the tuition. So I’m like hmm. Okay, the business hat comes on. ‘You’re about to graduate with a master’s in acting, You’ve dabbled a bit in acting in the industry in New York and a lot of the auditions, the girls look like me, I look like a lot of the girls’. So what exactly is gonna put me outside of the box of African-American, black. Like what’s setting me apart. So I said to myself, ‘Okay, I need money for tuition and having this title will actually help my career’, which it has, Thank God. That was really the premise for doing miss black USA and at the end of the day, I was the first Nigerian-American to be crown Miss Black USA.

On her debut as a producer with REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”:

It was a great set, a great experience. I see that my love is in front of the camera.

On playing Amara is “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”:

Amara is an evil girl. She has accents. All of that, most of what I don’t have naturally. He (Charles Okpaleke) pushed for me to play this role, and it really stretched me in a way I never thought could happen. I’m really grateful that I’m able to hone my craft and people are appreciative of that so I really, really appreciated “Rattlesnake” and love how everyone is so receptive to the film.

Watch the full interview below: