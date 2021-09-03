Johnnie Walker raised the bar with the COOLEST Party Ever

We asked for a party and Johnnie Walker delivered with a 360 – live experience at this year’s Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky.

Switching up its signature JJW from ‘Jazz’ to ‘Jamz’, the whisky brand made a truly sensational comeback with its retro-themed party, happening simultaneously in three locations – the Big Brother Naija house, virtually and at La Madison Place, Bluewater Scheme, Lekki.



At first, we were not sure how this would work until the party began.

While the housemates were having fun in the house with DJ Wysei, BBN fans and party lovers had more with live performances from Lojay, Alternate Sound, and electrical duo, Maze x Mxtreme, who mixed and mastered the sounds on the spot!



Although both parties were out-of-this-world, we dare say Johnnie Walker upped the ante with its High Street experience. Party rockers had the opportunity to explore their creativity through face painting, henna designs, customized merch, customized gear, arcade games as well as tasty street food prepared at the food court in service of the brand’s objective of enabling the creative economy.



The highlight of the soiree was the Johnnie Highball Bar, mixologists served the special Johnnie Cola and Johnnie Lemon Highball cocktails, made with the sensational taste of Johnnie Walker Red and Black Label.



Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky was truly an unforgettable evening of retro style, live music and flavours. With the great turnout, we believe Johnnie Walker thought of everything you are interested in and brought it to life!

We think next year, housemates would wish they were outside the house for this experience, but we will let you decide!

Relive sensational JJW moments through the photos below!



