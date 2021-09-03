Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Events Promotions

Johnnie Walker raised the bar with the COOLEST Party Ever

Events Scoop

Here Are All the Photos from AY Makun's 50th Birthday Party | Kaffy, Kunle Afolayan, RMD Spotted

Events

Prince Odi Okojie threw Mercy Johnson a Surprise All-White Anniversary/Birthday Party Fit for a Queen

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Inspired Promotions

The Call to Love Initiative hosted a fun summer camp for Children attending low-cost schools

Beauty Events Promotions

WALA Beauty Tech Festival themed "Technology and the Future of Beauty" is taking place on 4th September 2021

Events News Promotions

Café One launches new Innovative Co-working Space at Atlantic Mall in Lekki

Events Promotions

Hello Benin City! Smirnoff is here with Afro Vibes

Events Movies & TV Scoop

REDTV’s "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts" Premiere Was A Star-Studded Event

Events Movies & TV Promotions

The Line-Up Revealed! YOU can party along Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky Today in the Big Brother Naija House

Events

Johnnie Walker raised the bar with the COOLEST Party Ever

Published

25 mins ago

 on

We asked for a party and Johnnie Walker delivered with a 360 – live experience at this year’s Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky.

Switching up its signature JJW from ‘Jazz’ to ‘Jamz’, the whisky brand made a truly sensational comeback with its retro-themed party, happening simultaneously in three locations – the Big Brother Naija house, virtually and at La Madison Place, Bluewater Scheme, Lekki.

At first, we were not sure how this would work until the party began.

While the housemates were having fun in the house with DJ Wysei, BBN fans and party lovers had more with live performances from Lojay, Alternate Sound, and electrical duo, Maze x Mxtreme, who mixed and mastered the sounds on the spot!

Although both parties were out-of-this-world, we dare say Johnnie Walker upped the ante with its High Street experience. Party rockers had the opportunity to explore their creativity through face painting, henna designs, customized merch, customized gear, arcade games as well as tasty street food prepared at the food court in service of the brand’s objective of enabling the creative economy.

The highlight of the soiree was the Johnnie Highball Bar, mixologists served the special Johnnie Cola and Johnnie Lemon Highball cocktails, made with the sensational taste of Johnnie Walker Red and Black Label.

Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky was truly an unforgettable evening of retro style, live music and flavours. With the great turnout, we believe Johnnie Walker thought of everything you are interested in and brought it to life!

We think next year, housemates would wish they were outside the house for this experience, but we will let you decide!

Relive sensational JJW moments through the photos below!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: The Adverse Effects of Wearing High Heels

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

BN Book Review: Left Field by Olanrewaju Olumide | Review by The BookLady NG

Malik Doesn’t Mind Paying Black Tax But He’s Become the Family ATM

#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”
css.php