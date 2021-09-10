BNxBBNaija6: Sammie Answers 10 Questions about his Eviction + thoughts on Angel, Saga & other Housemates

Big Brother Naija‘s Sammie lets us in on what he misses the most in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye house in this quick chat with the BellaNaija Team.

He tells us if he’ll agree to be locked down again for another reality show, and what he plans to go into asides filmmaking.

Read excerpts from his interview:

Why he thinks he was evicted:

For real, I don’t know. Because I was just being myself in the house and I’m here right now but it’s alright. It is a game. Person must go no matter what.

What he would do differently if he could go back into the BBNaija House:

Nothing. I will still be Sammie. Because if I go with strategy, I will not keep up. I will disappoint myself… I’m not doing anything different.

What he misses the most about Biggie’s House:

Enjoyment. Food, party, drinks. The enjoyment was top notch and I enjoyed it.

Sammie described some Housemates in one word (and more 🤣) and here’s how it went:

Saga – following Nini up and down.

Angel – free spirit.

Nini – her accent is funny sha but…

Liquorose – power

Pere – white teeth

The five housemates he thinks will stay till the end of the reality show are Whitemoney, Liquorose, Angel, Saskay and Queen.

Sammie also told us the first three things he would do if he discovered that he owned all the money in the world. Watch the interview below to find out.