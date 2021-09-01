Connect with us
Meet the Ambitious Women in the First Episode of REDTV's "Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts"

The highly awaited web series from REDTV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” is finally here.

Assistant Madams follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cee-C Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

The series has a star-studded cast with Sheyi ShayTimini EgbusonOsas Ighodaro who played the infamous Chioma in the first season of “Assistant Madams“; Femi Branch, Joselyn Dumas, Mauwuli Gavor, Ademola Adedoyin, Temilola Young and Eso Dike.

In episode one, we get to meet the ladies and what has been happening in their worlds. Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

