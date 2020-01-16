BN TV
It’s Finally Here! Watch Season 1 Episode 1 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madam”
The highly anticipated web series from REDTV “Assistant Madams” is finally here.
Assistant Madams follows the life of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.
In the first episode titled “Men Are Scum,” one of the assistant madams, Chioma, plots a perfect plan to get into the heart and pocket of a married billionaire and it looks like she has things on lockdown.
Watch the episode below: